Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship
Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the fourth hole prior to the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari returns to The Open Championship, set to take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. The Italian golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Molinari's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T15
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Molinari's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
- Molinari has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.213
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.106
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.062
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.293
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.339
|-0.389
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.106 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Molinari has achieved a rate of 66.48% in the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.52 Putts Per Round.
- Molinari has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR in this category.
- His Driving Distance average stands at 296.1 yards for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The Open Championship.
