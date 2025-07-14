PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the fourth hole prior to the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)



    Francesco Molinari returns to The Open Championship, set to take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. The Italian golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Molinari at The Open Championship.

    Molinari's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-78+9
    2023MC73-75+6
    2022T1573-71-66-68-10
    2021MC68-74+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Molinari's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4966-68-72-71-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
    • Molinari has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2130.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1060.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.062-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.293-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.339-0.389

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.106 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Molinari has achieved a rate of 66.48% in the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.52 Putts Per Round.
    • Molinari has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR in this category.
    • His Driving Distance average stands at 296.1 yards for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

