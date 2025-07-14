Filip Jakubcik betting profile: The Open Championship
Filip Jakubcik of the Czech Republic tees off at the seventh hole during the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on October 18, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)
Filip Jakubcik is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Open Championship
- This is Jakubcik's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Filip Jakubcik's recent performances
- No recent performance data available for Filip Jakubcik.
Filip Jakubcik's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Filip Jakubcik's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available for Filip Jakubcik.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jakubcik as of the start of The Open Championship.
