Ernie Els betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Ernie Els of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Ernie Els will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Els comes into the tournament looking to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Els' recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|82
|+11
|2023
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Els' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting an opening round of 82.
- Els has missed the cut in his last three completed starts at this event, dating back to 2021.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Els' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|W/D
|82
|+11
|--
Els' recent performances
- Els' best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he withdrew after shooting 11-over in the first round.
- Els has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Els has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Els' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.272
Els' advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Els as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.