10H AGO

Ernie Els betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ernie Els of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Ernie Els will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Els comes into the tournament looking to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Els at The Open Championship.

    Els' recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD82+11
    2023MC75-77+10
    2022MC70-75+1
    2021MC72-72+4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Els' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting an opening round of 82.
    • Els has missed the cut in his last three completed starts at this event, dating back to 2021.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Els' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipW/D82+11--

    Els' recent performances

    • Els' best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he withdrew after shooting 11-over in the first round.
    • Els has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Els has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Els' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.272

    Els' advanced stats and rankings

    • Els has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Els has posted an average of -0.085 in his last five starts.
    • Els has shown a slight positive performance in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, with an average of 0.032 in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Els has struggled with a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
    • Overall, Els has averaged -0.272 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Els as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW