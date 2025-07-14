Ernie Els betting profile: The Open Championship

Els has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Els has posted an average of -0.085 in his last five starts.

Els has shown a slight positive performance in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, with an average of 0.032 in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Els has struggled with a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.