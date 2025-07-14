PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Dylan Naidoo betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Naidoo of South Africa tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 30, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Dylan Naidoo competes in The Open Championship July 17-20, 2025 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Naidoo at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Naidoo's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Dylan Naidoo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-72+5--

    Dylan Naidoo's recent performances

    • Naidoo's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 5-over.

    Dylan Naidoo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.186-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.641-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.044-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.840-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.623-

    Dylan Naidoo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Naidoo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.186 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Naidoo has sported a -0.641 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Naidoo has delivered a -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 33.00, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
    • Naidoo's Strokes Gained: Total average for the season stands at -2.623.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Naidoo as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

