8H AGO

Dustin Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dustin Johnson of the United States hits his third shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Dustin Johnson returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20. Johnson will look to improve upon his tie for 31st place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The Open Championship.

    Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3174-69-72-75+6
    2023MC74-81+13
    2022T668-67-71-69-13
    2021T868-65-73-67-7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-76+12--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3174-69-72-75+6--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT4373-68-71-66-6--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC78-79+13--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 31st at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1880.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.232-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.687-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.620-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.352-1.020

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson has sported a -0.232 mark this season.
    • Johnson has recorded a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate in 2025.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a -1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • He has averaged 31.83 Putts Per Round and has broken par 11.11% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

