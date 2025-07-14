Dean Burmester betting profile: The Open Championship

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Dean Burmester of South Africa hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Dean Burmester returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Burmester will look to improve upon his T19 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Burmester at The Open Championship.

    Burmester's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1971-69-76-71+3
    2022T1171-73-67-66-11
    2021T4070-67-71-71-1

    At The Open Championship

    • In Burmester's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Burmester's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Burmester's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1971-69-76-71+3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open6974-71-76-74+15--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT1269-65-68-70-12--

    Burmester's recent performances

    • Burmester has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 12-under.
    • Burmester has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burmester has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burmester's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.8770.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8840.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.442-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0230.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.4130.236

    Burmester's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burmester posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.884 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Burmester has hit 58.33% this season.
    • On the greens, Burmester has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round.
    • Burmester's average Driving Distance this season is 319.0 yards.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00% and breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burmester as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

