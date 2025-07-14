Dean Burmester betting profile: The Open Championship
Dean Burmester of South Africa hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Dean Burmester returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Burmester will look to improve upon his T19 finish from last year's tournament.
Burmester's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|71-69-76-71
|+3
|2022
|T11
|71-73-67-66
|-11
|2021
|T40
|70-67-71-71
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In Burmester's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Burmester's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Burmester's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T19
|71-69-76-71
|+3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|69
|74-71-76-74
|+15
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T12
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|--
Burmester's recent performances
- Burmester has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 12-under.
- Burmester has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burmester has averaged 0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burmester's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.877
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.884
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.442
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.023
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.413
|0.236
Burmester's advanced stats and rankings
- Burmester posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.884 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Burmester has hit 58.33% this season.
- On the greens, Burmester has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round.
- Burmester's average Driving Distance this season is 319.0 yards.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00% and breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burmester as of the start of The Open Championship.
