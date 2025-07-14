PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson is set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his second appearance at the prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The Open Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6674-73-71-78+12

    At The Open Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 14-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4050.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1140.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1910.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.370-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3410.554

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson is sporting a 0.114 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

