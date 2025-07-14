Davis Thompson betting profile: The Open Championship
Davis Thompson is set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his second appearance at the prestigious major tournament.
Thompson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
At The Open Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 14-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.405
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.114
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.191
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.370
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.341
|0.554
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson is sporting a 0.114 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Open Championship.
