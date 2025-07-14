Davis Thompson betting profile: The Open Championship

Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.405 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson is sporting a 0.114 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.