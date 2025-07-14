Darren Clarke betting profile: The Open Championship
Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Darren Clarke returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. The veteran golfer looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Clarke's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T75
|77-71-76-75
|+15
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2022
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|2021
|MC
|71-75
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Clarke's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 15-over.
- Clarke has missed the cut in three out of his last four appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Clarke's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T75
|77-71-76-75
|+15
|4.950
Clarke's recent performances
- Clarke's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 75th with a score of 15-over.
Clarke's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Clarke's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Darren Clarke.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clarke as of the start of The Open Championship.
