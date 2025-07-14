PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Darren Clarke betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Darren Clarke returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. The veteran golfer looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Clarke at The Open Championship.

    Clarke's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7577-71-76-75+15
    2023MC73-77+8
    2022MC79-75+10
    2021MC71-75+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Clarke's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Clarke has missed the cut in three out of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Clarke's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT7577-71-76-75+154.950

    Clarke's recent performances

    • Clarke's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 75th with a score of 15-over.

    Clarke's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Clarke's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent advanced stats are available for Darren Clarke.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clarke as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Stewart secures first career PGA TOUR Americas win at Bromont Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Barracuda qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Royal Portrush: Nine things to know about host of 153rd Open Championship

    Need to Know
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW