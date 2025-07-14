Daniel Young betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Daniel Young of Scotland plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day four of the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge 2025 at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil on June 29, 2025 in Le Vaudreuil, France. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Daniel Young will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the The Open Championship
- This is Young's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Daniel Young's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Young in his last five starts.
Daniel Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Daniel Young's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Young for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.