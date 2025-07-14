PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Daniel Brown betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Brown of England tees off on the 17th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Daniel Brown of England tees off on the 17th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Daniel Brown will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Brown finished tied for 10th in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Brown at The Open Championship.

    Brown's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1065-72-73-74E

    At The Open Championship

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting an even-par score.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1065-72-73-74E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish Open6165-69-67-74-5--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with an even-par score.
    • Brown has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0210.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.508-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3930.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7200.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1600.847

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -0.508 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Brown's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.06% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

