Daniel Brown betting profile: The Open Championship
Daniel Brown of England tees off on the 17th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Daniel Brown will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Brown finished tied for 10th in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Brown's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|65-72-73-74
|E
At The Open Championship
- In Brown's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting an even-par score.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T10
|65-72-73-74
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|61
|65-69-67-74
|-5
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with an even-par score.
- Brown has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.021
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.508
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.393
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.720
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.160
|0.847
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -0.508 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Brown's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.06% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The Open Championship.
