Daniel Berger betting profile: The Open Championship
Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Berger will look to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.
Berger's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T8
|70-67-68-68
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.436
|0.680
|Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.612
|0.469
|Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.056
|-0.650
|Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.144
|-0.614
|Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.848
|-0.115
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.612 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,133 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Open Championship.
