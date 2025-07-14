Daniel Berger betting profile: The Open Championship

Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.

Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.