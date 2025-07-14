PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Berger will look to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at The Open Championship.

    Berger's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T870-67-68-68-7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4360.680
    Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6120.469
    Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.056-0.650
    Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.144-0.614
    Strokes Gained: Total240.848-0.115

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.436 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.612 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,133 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW