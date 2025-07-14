Curtis Luck betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Curtis Luck of Australia plays his third shot on the 17th hole on day four of the ISPS Handa Australian Open 2024 at Kingston Heath Golf Club on December 01, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Curtis Luck is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Luck's return to the prestigious tournament after an absence in recent years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Luck's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Curtis Luck's recent performances
- Luck has an average of -0.994 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Luck has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Luck has averaged -2.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Curtis Luck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.909
Curtis Luck's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five tournaments, Luck has struggled with his overall game, posting a negative Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.909.
- Luck's performance off the tee has been below average, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.994 in his last five starts.
- His approach play has been a significant weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.138 over the same period.
- Luck has shown slightly better performance around the green, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.082 in his recent tournaments.
- On the greens, Luck has struggled with his putting, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.695 in his last five events.
All stats in this article are accurate for Luck as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.