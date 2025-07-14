Curtis Luck betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Luck has struggled with his overall game, posting a negative Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.909.

Luck's performance off the tee has been below average, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.994 in his last five starts.

His approach play has been a significant weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.138 over the same period.

Luck has shown slightly better performance around the green, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.082 in his recent tournaments.