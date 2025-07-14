Curtis Knipes betting profile: The Open Championship
Curtis Knipes of England plays his tee shot on the 9th hole on day one of the Swiss Challenge 2025 at Golf Sempach on June 5, 2025 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Curtis Knipes is set to compete in The Open Championship, which takes place July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Knipes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Open Championship
- This is Knipes' first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Curtis Knipes's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Curtis Knipes.
Curtis Knipes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Curtis Knipes's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Curtis Knipes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knipes as of the start of The Open Championship.
