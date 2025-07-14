PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Curtis Knipes betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Curtis Knipes of England plays his tee shot on the 9th hole on day one of the Swiss Challenge 2025 at Golf Sempach on June 5, 2025 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Curtis Knipes of England plays his tee shot on the 9th hole on day one of the Swiss Challenge 2025 at Golf Sempach on June 5, 2025 in Lucerne, Switzerland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Curtis Knipes is set to compete in The Open Championship, which takes place July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Knipes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knipes at The Open Championship.

    At the Open Championship

    • This is Knipes' first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Curtis Knipes's recent performances

    • No recent performance data is available for Curtis Knipes.

    Curtis Knipes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Strokes Gained: Total---

    Curtis Knipes's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent performance data is available for Curtis Knipes.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knipes as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

