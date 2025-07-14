Connor Graham betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Connor Graham of The European Team plays his tee shot on the 14th hole in his match against Jay Leng Jnr during the singles matches on day three of the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup matches at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 28, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Connor Graham will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. This marks Graham's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the The Open Championship
- This is Graham's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Connor Graham's recent performances
- No recent performance data available for Connor Graham.
Connor Graham's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Connor Graham's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available for Connor Graham at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Graham as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.