Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Open Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. The South African will look to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|2023
|T49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|2022
|T68
|73-71-68-74
|-2
|2021
|T53
|68-72-70-71
|+1
At The Open Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 3-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.424
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.107
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.274
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.482
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.225
|0.350
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.7 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout has sported a -0.107 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 508 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Open Championship.
