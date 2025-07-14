PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. The South African will look to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at The Open Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-74+7
    2023T4973-71-71-72+3
    2022T6873-71-68-74-2
    2021T5368-72-70-71+1

    At The Open Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 3-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.424-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1070.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2740.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4820.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2250.350

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.7 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout has sported a -0.107 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 508 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

