Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Open Championship
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his debut appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.573
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.021
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.090
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.005
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.690
|1.333
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 884 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Open Championship.
