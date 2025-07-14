PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his debut appearance in the tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5730.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0210.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0900.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.005-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6901.333

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 884 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

