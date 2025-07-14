Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Open Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.