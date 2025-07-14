Cam Young betting profile: The Open Championship

Young has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.

Young has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.