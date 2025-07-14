PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Young looks to build on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major.

    Latest odds for Young at The Open Championship.

    Young's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3173-73-71-73+6
    2023T872-68-66-73-5
    2022264-69-71-65-19

    At The Open Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Young has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1660.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.3630.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.057-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5340.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2811.073

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.363 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 964 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Matti Schmid betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    How it works: Stableford format

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW