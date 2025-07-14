Cam Young betting profile: The Open Championship
Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Young looks to build on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major.
Young's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|2023
|T8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|2022
|2
|64-69-71-65
|-19
At The Open Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Young has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.166
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.363
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.057
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.534
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.281
|1.073
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.363 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 964 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.