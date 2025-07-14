PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



    Byeong Hun An will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. An has had consistent performances in this tournament over the past few years, looking to improve on his recent results.

    Latest odds for An at The Open Championship.

    An's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1375-71-68-71+1
    2023T2373-70-69-72E
    2021T2667-70-73-67-3

    At The Open Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3840.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3010.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1730.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.494-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.2390.312

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.301 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

