Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Open Championship
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. An has had consistent performances in this tournament over the past few years, looking to improve on his recent results.
An's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|2023
|T23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|2021
|T26
|67-70-73-67
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|79
|67-72-76-73
|+8
|2.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-69-75-67
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.384
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.301
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.173
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.494
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.239
|0.312
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.301 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Open Championship.
