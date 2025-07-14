Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Open Championship

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.301 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An is delivering a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.