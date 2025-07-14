Bud Cauley betting profile: The Open Championship
Bud Cauley of the United States tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Cauley's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Cauley's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.198
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.416
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.025
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.291
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.931
|0.808
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.416 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Open Championship.
