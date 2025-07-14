PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Cauley's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cauley at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1980.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4160.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.025-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2910.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9310.808

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.416 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

