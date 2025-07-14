Bud Cauley betting profile: The Open Championship

Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.416 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.