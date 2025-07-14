PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Koepka will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Koepka at The Open Championship.

    Koepka's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4370-73-78-71+8
    2023T6470-75-72-75+8
    2022MC73-75+4
    2021T669-66-72-65-8

    At The Open Championship

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4370-73-78-71+8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2670-75-71-70+6--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT2667-68-74-66-9--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4573-73-76-75+9--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7380.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1980.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4740.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.436-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5790.538

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.738 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka is sporting a -0.198 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka has delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Koepka's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 29.86% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

