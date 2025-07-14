Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Open Championship
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Koepka will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Koepka's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|70-73-78-71
|+8
|2023
|T64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2021
|T6
|69-66-72-65
|-8
At The Open Championship
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|70-73-78-71
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Koepka has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.738
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.198
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.474
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.436
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.579
|0.538
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.738 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka is sporting a -0.198 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka has delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Koepka's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 29.86% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Open Championship.
