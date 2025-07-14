PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Brian Harman watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to The Open Championship as the defending champion, having captured the Claret Jug in 2023 with a dominant 13-under performance. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Harman at The Open Championship.

    Harman's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6073-73-72-77+11
    2023167-65-69-70-13
    2022T673-68-68-66-13
    2021T1965-71-71-69-4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0270.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.061-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.115-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0970.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.177-0.094

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman ranks 116th on TOUR with a -0.061 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, while his 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman has posted a 0.115 average, ranking 59th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 80th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
    • Harman ranks 138th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 20.34% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
    • With 1,268 FedExCup Regular Season points, Harman currently sits in 19th place in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Stewart secures first career PGA TOUR Americas win at Bromont Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Barracuda qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW