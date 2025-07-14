Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship
Brian Harman watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to The Open Championship as the defending champion, having captured the Claret Jug in 2023 with a dominant 13-under performance. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Harman's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|2023
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|2022
|T6
|73-68-68-66
|-13
|2021
|T19
|65-71-71-69
|-4
At The Open Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.027
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.061
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.115
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.097
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.177
|-0.094
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman ranks 116th on TOUR with a -0.061 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, while his 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman has posted a 0.115 average, ranking 59th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 80th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
- Harman ranks 138th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 20.34% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
- With 1,268 FedExCup Regular Season points, Harman currently sits in 19th place in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Open Championship.
