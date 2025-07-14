PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Griffin enters the tournament looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The Open Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-74+11
    2023MC75-71+4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 five times, and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2650.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4110.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1680.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2000.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0441.922

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 2,212 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

