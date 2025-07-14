Ben Griffin betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Griffin enters the tournament looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Griffin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times, in the top 10 five times, and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.265
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.411
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.168
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.200
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.044
|1.922
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 2,212 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.