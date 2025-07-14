Antoine Rozner betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Antoine Rozner of France tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve on his T20 finish from his last appearance in 2023.
Rozner's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|67-74-67-75
|-1
|2021
|T59
|70-71-67-74
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Rozner's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.026
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.454
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.291
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.113
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.024
|0.692
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.454 (28th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.28% ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Rozner has averaged 308.4 yards, ranking 40th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49.
- Rozner has accumulated 195 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.