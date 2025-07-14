PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Antoine Rozner of France tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve on his T20 finish from his last appearance in 2023.

    Latest odds for Rozner at The Open Championship.

    Rozner's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2067-74-67-75-1
    2021T5970-71-67-74+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Rozner's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72.400
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-70-69-72-92.987

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0260.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4540.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.291-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1130.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0240.692

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.454 (28th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.28% ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Rozner has averaged 308.4 yards, ranking 40th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49.
    • Rozner has accumulated 195 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland at The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW