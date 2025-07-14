PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Angel Hidalgo Portillo betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Angel Hidalgo Portillo returns to The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Hidalgo Portillo at The Open Championship.

    Hidalgo Portillo's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-76+11

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hidalgo Portillo's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hidalgo Portillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC77-76+11--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1665-66-70-70-17--

    Hidalgo Portillo's recent performances

    • Hidalgo Portillo had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
    • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hidalgo Portillo has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hidalgo Portillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4900.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.2350.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.362-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.5350.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.6230.958

    Hidalgo Portillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hidalgo Portillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.490 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hidalgo Portillo has sported a -1.235 mark. He has a 50 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hidalgo Portillo has delivered a -1.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 13.89 percent of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hidalgo Portillo as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

