Angel Hidalgo Portillo betting profile: The Open Championship
Angel Hidalgo Portillo returns to The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major tournament.
Hidalgo Portillo's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-76
|+11
At The Open Championship
- In Hidalgo Portillo's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hidalgo Portillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|65-66-70-70
|-17
|--
Hidalgo Portillo's recent performances
- Hidalgo Portillo had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hidalgo Portillo has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hidalgo Portillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.490
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.235
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.362
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.535
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.623
|0.958
Hidalgo Portillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Hidalgo Portillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.490 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hidalgo Portillo has sported a -1.235 mark. He has a 50 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hidalgo Portillo has delivered a -1.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 13.89 percent of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hidalgo Portillo as of the start of The Open Championship.
