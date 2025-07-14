Andrew Novak betting profile: The Open Championship
Andrew Novak of United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Novak's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.166
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.047
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.199
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.269
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.681
|0.068
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.01.
- Novak has accumulated 1,617 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.