PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Novak at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Novak's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162.500

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.166-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0470.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.199-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2690.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6810.068

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.01.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,617 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW