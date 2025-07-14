Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Open Championship
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his fourth shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter returns to The Open Championship looking to improve on his previous performance. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Potgieter's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.845 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.686
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.102
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.326
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.132
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.390
|1.160
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.686 (2nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.2 yards ranks 1st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The Open Championship.
