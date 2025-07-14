PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his fourth shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his fourth shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter returns to The Open Championship looking to improve on his previous performance. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at The Open Championship.

    Potgieter's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC74-76+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.845 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.6860.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1020.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.326-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1320.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3901.160

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.686 (2nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.2 yards ranks 1st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

