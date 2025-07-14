Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: The Open Championship

Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.686 (2nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.2 yards ranks 1st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.