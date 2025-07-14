PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to take place July 17-20, 2025. Scott aims to improve upon his tie for 10th place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at The Open Championship.

    Scott's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1070-77-66-71+0
    2023T3372-73-71-69+1
    2022T1572-65-70-71-10
    2021T4673-66-73-68+0

    At The Open Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting an even-par score.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of six-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3220.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0700.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1200.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.016-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4960.932

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.58 percent of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

