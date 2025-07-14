Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship
Adam Scott of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to take place July 17-20, 2025. Scott aims to improve upon his tie for 10th place finish in last year's tournament.
Scott's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|70-77-66-71
|+0
|2023
|T33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|2022
|T15
|72-65-70-71
|-10
|2021
|T46
|73-66-73-68
|+0
At The Open Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting an even-par score.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of six-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.322
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.070
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.120
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.016
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.496
|0.932
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.58 percent of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Open Championship.
