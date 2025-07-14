Adam Scott betting profile: The Open Championship

Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.58 percent of the time.