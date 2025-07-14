Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship
Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to compete in The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Rai will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Rai's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2021
|T19
|70-69-68-69
|-4
At The Open Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 15-over.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.390
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.247
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.087
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.047
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.677
|0.635
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.247 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 686 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Open Championship.
