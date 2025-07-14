PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to compete in The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Rai will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at The Open Championship.

    Rai's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7573-74-75-77+15
    2022MC75-72+3
    2021T1970-69-68-69-4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3900.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2470.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0870.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.047-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6770.635

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.247 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 686 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

