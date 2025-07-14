Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship

Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.247 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.