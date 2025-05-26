Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Xander Schauffele of the United States tees off on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. Schauffele will look to improve on his tie for eighth finish in last year's event.
Schauffele's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|2023
|T24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|2022
|T18
|70-73-73-70
|-2
|2021
|T11
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|2020
|T13
|78-69-72-70
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-64-71-68
|-19
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.075
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.625
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.059
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.160
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.332
|1.099
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.625 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schauffele sports a -0.075 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Schauffele has accumulated 506 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.