PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Xander Schauffele of the United States tees off on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Xander Schauffele of the United States tees off on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. Schauffele will look to improve on his tie for eighth finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T868-73-71-75-1
    2023T2477-66-72-74+1
    2022T1870-73-73-70-2
    2021T1168-70-74-72-4
    2020T1378-69-72-70+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4173-65-68-69-5--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT470-64-71-68-19--

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.0750.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6250.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.0590.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1600.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3321.099

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.625 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schauffele sports a -0.075 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 506 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW