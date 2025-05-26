Shane Lowry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Shane Lowry of Ireland watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29 - June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Lowry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|2023
|T16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|2022
|T32
|69-72-72-76
|+1
|2021
|T6
|69-71-72-70
|-6
|2020
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished 49th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|19.500
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.301
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.802
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.336
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.063
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.502
|0.761
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.802 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Lowry currently ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,303 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
