3H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29 - June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Lowry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20244974-73-68-85+12
    2023T1669-76-70-73E
    2022T3269-72-72-76+1
    2021T669-71-72-70-6
    2020MC73-75+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished 49th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-71-74-67-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard769-67-76-70-6225.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-68-70-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3973-73-74-70+219.500

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3010.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.8020.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3360.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.063-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5020.761

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.802 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
    • Lowry currently ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,303 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

