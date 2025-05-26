PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States follows a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States follows a shot on the tenth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, running May 29-June 1. His most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for 12th in 2023.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Clark's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-72+5
    2023T1270-71-70-76-1
    2022T3768-76-73-73+2
    2021MC74-78+8
    2020MC72-79+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2267-71-76-74E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3170-72-74-71-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1664-73-69-67-1149.000

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.078-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.180-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2980.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.087-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.283-0.147

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.180 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 353 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

