Wyndham Clark betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.180 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.