Viktor Hovland betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025. Hovland claimed victory in this event in 2023, finishing at 7-under par.
Hovland's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|2023
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|2022
|T51
|71-73-78-71
|+5
|2021
|T47
|72-70-76-74
|+4
|2020
|T48
|74-66-77-79
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|22.500
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.166
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.719
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.404
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.149
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.332
|0.999
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.719 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hovland sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 91st.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56.
- Hovland ranks 20th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 24.18% of his holes into birdies or better.
- He has accumulated 748 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
