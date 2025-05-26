PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T573-70-74-69-2
    2023T976-68-70-72-2
    2022MC74-73+3
    2021MC75-72+3
    2020375-66-74-68-5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+513.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1700.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0270.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.0160.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.174-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0150.631

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 335 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

