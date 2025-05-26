Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's event.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|2023
|T9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2020
|3
|75-66-74-68
|-5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|13.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.170
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.027
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.016
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.174
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.015
|0.631
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 335 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.