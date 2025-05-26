Adam Scott betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the bunker on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. Scott will look to improve on his ninth-place finish from last year's event.
Scott's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|2022
|T67
|70-76-73-80
|+11
|2021
|T16
|74-68-71-73
|-2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|62.667
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 21-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.180
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.148
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.144
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.051
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.227
|0.277
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.51 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.53 percent of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
