3H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the bunker on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. Scott will look to improve on his ninth-place finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Scott's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T970-75-70-71-2
    2022T6770-76-73-80+11
    2021T1674-68-71-73-2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2274-71-69-64-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-69-64-70-2162.667

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 21-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1800.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.148-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1440.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0510.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2270.277

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.51 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.53 percent of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

