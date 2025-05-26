Adam Scott betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a -0.148 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.51 percent Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.53 percent of the time.