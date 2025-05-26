PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)



    Tony Finau returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1. Finau looks to improve upon his tied for eighth finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Tony Finau's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T871-70-73-73-1
    2021T3272-68-76-73+1
    2020866-69-73-78-2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Tony Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3672-71-68-80+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT576-69-67-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-73-69-1295.000

    Tony Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2830.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0020.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.123-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.020-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4240.571

    Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.002 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 615 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    

    

