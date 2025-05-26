Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Tony Finau of the United States tees off on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1. Finau looks to improve upon his tied for eighth finish in last year's event.
Tony Finau's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|2021
|T32
|72-68-76-73
|+1
|2020
|8
|66-69-73-78
|-2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95.000
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.283
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.002
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.123
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.020
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.424
|0.571
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.002 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 615 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.