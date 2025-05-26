Max Homa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Max Homa of the United States prepares for a shot with caddie, Bill Harke, on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. Homa will look to improve on his tie for 22nd place finish in last year's event.
Homa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|2022
|T5
|69-74-70-69
|-6
|2021
|T6
|69-69-72-72
|-6
|2020
|MC
|70-78
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|10.500
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.021
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.014
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.008
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.144
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.186
|-0.633
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -1.014 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
