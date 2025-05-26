PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States prepares for a shot with caddie, Bill Harke, on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. Homa will look to improve on his tie for 22nd place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Homa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2271-73-72-76+4
    2022T569-74-70-69-6
    2021T669-69-72-72-6
    2020MC70-78+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-70-69-610.500

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.021-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-1.014-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.008-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.1440.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.186-0.633

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -1.014 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 114th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

