Nick Taylor betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Nick Taylor of Canada hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Taylor's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|2021
|T42
|68-74-77-72
|+3
|2020
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 6-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.079
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.563
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.010
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.045
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.538
|-0.128
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 (12th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.57% ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor has a 0.010 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 92nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Taylor has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
