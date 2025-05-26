PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Taylor's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2773-73-74-73+5
    2021T4268-74-77-72+3
    2020MC74-75+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT974-71-69-68-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-66-70-69-931.000

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 6-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.079-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.563-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green970.0100.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0450.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.538-0.128

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 (12th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.57% ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor has a 0.010 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 92nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
    • Taylor has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

