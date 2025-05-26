Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Tommy Fleetwood of England hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.265
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.565
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.345
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.197
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.371
|0.714
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.565 ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.345 places him 17th on TOUR.
- Fleetwood ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.371.
- He has amassed 1,255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
- Fleetwood's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.39 percent, placing him 115th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 118th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.