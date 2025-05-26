Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Fleetwood has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.