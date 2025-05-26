PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2069-73-73-76+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1175-72-69-68-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT575-68-69-68-8250.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2650.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5650.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3450.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.197-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3710.714

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.565 ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.345 places him 17th on TOUR.
    • Fleetwood ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.371.
    • He has amassed 1,255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
    • Fleetwood's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.39 percent, placing him 115th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 118th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

