Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.417 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.60% of the time.

MacIntyre has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR in this category.