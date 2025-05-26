PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is MacIntyre's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-71-68-71-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT668-69-65-67-1591.667

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4170.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.447-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.032-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.069-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.762-0.147

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.417 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR in this category.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.27% ranks 39th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

