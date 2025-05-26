Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is MacIntyre's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|91.667
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.417
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.447
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.032
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.069
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.762
|-0.147
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.417 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR in this category.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.27% ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.