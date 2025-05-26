Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1, 2025 for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Hughes looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Hughes' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2022
|T37
|67-73-76-74
|+2
|2021
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|2020
|T6
|74-66-73-72
|-3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for sixth at three-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.152
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.161
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.290
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.097
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.074
|1.374
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.161 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
