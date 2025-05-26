PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1, 2025 for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Hughes looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Hughes' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-71+5
    2023MC75-73+4
    2022T3767-73-76-74+2
    2021MC77-77+10
    2020T674-66-73-72-3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for sixth at three-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1520.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1610.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2900.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0970.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0741.374

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.161 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 631 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW