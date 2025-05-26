Tom Hoge betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Tom Hoge of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29-June 1. Hoge aims to improve upon his previous performances in this challenging event.
Hoge's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|2023
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|2020
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|3.600
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.553
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.508
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.028
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.036
|-0.128
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.508 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge has sported a -0.553 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks tenth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 836 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
