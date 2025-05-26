PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29-June 1. Hoge aims to improve upon his previous performances in this challenging event.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Hoge's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4572-74-77-75+10
    20236574-69-77-85+17
    2022MC73-76+5
    2021MC78-75+9
    2020MC76-73+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E3.600

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.553-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.508-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0280.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1090.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.036-0.128

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.508 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge has sported a -0.553 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks tenth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 836 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

