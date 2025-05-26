PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. Detry will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Detry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4172-76-71-77+8
    2023T4873-72-77-71+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+911.500

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2730.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.057-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.068-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3360.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4830.044

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 949 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

