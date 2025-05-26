Thomas Detry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Thomas Detry of Belgium hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. Detry will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Detry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|2023
|T48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|11.500
Detry's recent performances
- Detry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.273
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.057
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.068
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.336
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.483
|0.044
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 949 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
