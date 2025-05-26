Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which takes place May 29-June 1, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Pendrith's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|2023
|T60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|12.750
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.689
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.296
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.258
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.176
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.551
|0.184
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.689 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.296 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.