4H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which takes place May 29-June 1, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3374-71-77-72+6
    2023T6077-69-76-76+10

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5074-74-75-71+612.750

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6890.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2960.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.258-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.176-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5510.184

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.689 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.296 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

