Denny McCarthy betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. McCarthy finished second in this event in 2023, posting a score of 7-under par.
McCarthy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|2023
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-7
|2022
|T5
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2020
|T58
|75-71-76-76
|+10
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-over.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.070
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.178
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.030
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.689
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.766
|0.564
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy is ranked sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.689.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.03% ranks 76th on TOUR this season.
- McCarthy's Driving Distance average of 296.0 yards places him 140th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd in that category.
- McCarthy's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03% is good for ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
