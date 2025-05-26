PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. McCarthy finished second in this event in 2023, posting a score of 7-under par.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3976-70-73-76+7
    2023271-72-68-70-7
    2022T568-69-73-72-6
    2021MC75-73+4
    2020T5875-71-76-76+10

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1672-64-68-69-1149.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.0700.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.178-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0300.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6890.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7660.564

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy is ranked sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.689.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.03% ranks 76th on TOUR this season.
    • McCarthy's Driving Distance average of 296.0 yards places him 140th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd in that category.
    • McCarthy's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03% is good for ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

