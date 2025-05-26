PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Fox betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox competes in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, looking to improve on his performance from last year.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fox's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3077-70-73-70+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-70-72-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.1080.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3280.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0990.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1090.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6440.886

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.328 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

