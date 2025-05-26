Ryan Fox betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox competes in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, looking to improve on his performance from last year.
Fox's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.108
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.328
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.099
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.644
|0.886
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.328 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
