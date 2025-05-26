Si Woo Kim betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. Kim has shown consistent form at this event in recent years, with multiple top-15 finishes.
Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|2023
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|2022
|T13
|72-71-71-71
|-3
|2021
|T9
|73-70-68-72
|-5
|2020
|T18
|73-73-70-74
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.277
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.287
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.396
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.089
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|1.415
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.287 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 758 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
