3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. Kim has shown consistent form at this event in recent years, with multiple top-15 finishes.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1572-70-73-75+2
    2023471-68-71-73-5
    2022T1372-71-71-71-3
    2021T973-70-68-72-5
    2020T1873-73-70-74+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3871-70-78-68-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1970-72-73-72-155.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2770.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2870.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3960.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.0890.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8701.415

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.287 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 758 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

