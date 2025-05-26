PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Sungjae Im returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, running from May 29 to June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his eighth-place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Im at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Im's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T876-71-67-73-1
    2023T4170-76-67-79+4
    2022T1070-70-75-69-4
    2021MC70-77+3
    2020MC78-70+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 8th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 8th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4230.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.771-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3710.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3810.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4050.489

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.771 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.16% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,043 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

