Sungjae Im betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, running from May 29 to June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his eighth-place finish in last year's event.
Im's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|2023
|T41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|2022
|T10
|70-70-75-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2020
|MC
|78-70
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 8th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 8th at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 5th with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.423
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.771
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.371
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.381
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.405
|0.489
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.771 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.16% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,043 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
