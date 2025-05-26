Sungjae Im betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.771 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.16% of the time.