Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Last year, Jaeger missed the cut at 6-over par in this prestigious event.
Jaeger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2023
|T24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95.000
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.247
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.337
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.250
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.310
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.651
|0.123
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.337 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
