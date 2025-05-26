PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Last year, Jaeger missed the cut at 6-over par in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-75+6
    2023T2472-70-71-76+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT666-64-66-71-1795.000

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.247-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3370.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2500.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3100.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6510.123

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.337 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 681 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

