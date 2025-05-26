PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka will compete in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, looking to improve on his tied for fifth finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Straka's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T572-70-68-76-2
    2023T1671-69-73-75E
    2022T4571-70-74-76+3
    2021MC77-76+9
    20206173-72-79-75+11

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-67-67-70-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2300.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0270.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.115-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3560.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4981.044

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka ranks 52nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka sports a 1.027 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Straka ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.78% and second in Par Breakers at 27.11%.
    • He currently sits third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,129 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

