Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Straka ranks 52nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka sports a 1.027 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.

Straka ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.78% and second in Par Breakers at 27.11%.