Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Sepp Straka of Austria looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka will compete in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, looking to improve on his tied for fifth finish in last year's event.
Straka's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|2023
|T16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|2022
|T45
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2020
|61
|73-72-79-75
|+11
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.230
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.027
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.115
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.356
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.498
|1.044
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka ranks 52nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka sports a 1.027 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Straka ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.78% and second in Par Breakers at 27.11%.
- He currently sits third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,129 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
