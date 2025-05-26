Scottie Scheffler betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club as the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off May 29-June 1 looking to repeat his 2024 victory in this prestigious event.
Scheffler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|2023
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|2021
|3
|67-71-69-70
|-11
|2020
|T22
|71-73-70-77
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.755
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.295
|1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.122
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.396
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.569
|2.958
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler ranks first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.295 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.45% ranks third on TOUR.
- Scheffler's Driving Distance average of 304.2 yards places him 68th on TOUR.
- He leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,801 points.
- Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.35% and fourth in Par Breakers at 26.26%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.