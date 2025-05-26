PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club as the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off May 29-June 1 looking to repeat his 2024 victory in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024167-68-71-74-8
    2023374-73-68-67-6
    2021367-71-69-70-11
    2020T2271-73-70-77+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT370-67-76-66-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-68-72-931.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7550.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2951.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1220.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3960.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.5692.958

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler ranks first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.295 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.45% ranks third on TOUR.
    • Scheffler's Driving Distance average of 304.2 yards places him 68th on TOUR.
    • He leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,801 points.
    • Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.35% and fourth in Par Breakers at 26.26%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

